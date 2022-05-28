Madi Kate Ross of Ada was named to the Abilene Christian University Spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll. Ross is a junior majoring in Child and Family Services.
Ross was among more than 1,200 students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll. To qualify, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Abilene Christian is the highest-ranking university in Texas in a 2022 U.S. News & World Report assessment of institutions highly regarded for their commitment to student success. Nationally, ACU achieved Top 10 status in three and Top 50 in another of eight high-impact categories among 1,500 universities evaluated for the annual “U.S. News Best Colleges” edition. No other Texas university was named in the top 10 of any category. Learn more at acu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.