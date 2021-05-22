SALINA [ndash] Graveside services for Genevira "Toby" Lirette, 98, of Salina, OK, formerly of Ada, are 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Maxwell Cemetery. Mrs. Lirette passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at a nursing home in Salina, OK. She was born Aug. 6, 1922, to Otto F. and Beulah Covington Newby. …