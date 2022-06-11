The Ada Public Library hosted Mad Science of Oklahoma Thursday during their “Ocean of Possibilities” program for children at the downtown facility.
Cheyenne Raper of Mad Science of Oklahoma taught children about the nature of waves, energy, and even how to make slime.
The Oklahoma City-based group is part of the statewide STEM (Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics) program. Mad Science is a leading science enrichment provider, delivering unique, hands-on science experiences for children through after-school programs, birthday parties, workshops, STEM nights, special events, and summer camps.
The Library’s next children’s event is Extreme Animals, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
