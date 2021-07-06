M.Kaye Bridal joins Chamber

M.Kaye Bridal recently joined the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.
Megan Riddle and her husband Jeremy saw a need in our area for a place where brides-to-be can be treated like royalty and find the bridal gown of their dreams.
They filled that need with M.Kaye Bridal located at 1500 Hoppe Boulevard, Suite 7 in Ada, and it is what wedding day dreams are made of! They have the most beautiful wedding dresses, veils, and jewelry in their gorgeous boutique.
They treat every single person who walks through their doors like family, and they are saving our local brides hours and hours of drive time going back and forth for shopping and fittings. Call 405-365-1113 to schedule an appointment for a bridal experience fit for a queen Monday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 11-6.
