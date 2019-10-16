A Lula man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Thursday near Stonewall.
Michael Lafevers was driving on state Highway 48, 7 miles north and 6 miles east of Stonewall when the crash occurred, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. His vehicle went off the left side of the road on wet payment and struck an embankment.
Lafevers, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lafevers’ car was equipped with seat belts, but they were not in use, according to the report.
The report said Lafevers was apparently in normal condition, and the crash was due to unsafe speed for the road conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.