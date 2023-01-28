HENDERSON, TN -- Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2022 semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
The following student from your coverage area was recognized by the univeristy:
Hannah Lowe, of Stonewall, Oklahoma, was named to the President’s List. Lowe is earning Bachelor of Arts in English.
More information is available at http://fhu.edu.
