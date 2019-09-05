Love's donates two bicycles to local kids

Love’s Country Store donated two bicycles Wednesday — one for boys and one for girls — to be raffled off to area children. Ada firefighters were asked to draw the winning tickets in appreciation of their efforts to help Love’s with community projects and activities.
Love’s Country Store on Main Street Manager Laci Guinn said the donations were part of Love’s effort to give back to the community.
The lucky winners drawn to win the bikes were Darlene Adams and Chad Sliger.
