The Chickasaw Nation will host Love Lives On, an event open to the public at no charge, in honor of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
Love Lives On is planned for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at East Central University’s Chickasaw Business and Conference Center.
The gathering offers an opportunity for the community to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. Lunch will be provided.
To register for the Ada event, visit https://afsp.org/survivor_day/ada-oklahoma. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. today.
For more information, contact prevention services at (580) 272-1180, email PreventionService@Chickasaw.net or visit Chickasaw.net/Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.