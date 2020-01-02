The 2010s were a memorable decade in Ada, starting with the opening of the Pontotoc County Justice Center in 2010 and ending this year with Karl Fontenot’s release from prison.
The Ada News will look back at the decade’s most important news and sports stories over the next several days, starting today. Here’s a recap of the top stories of 2010, 2011 and 2012.
2010
The Pontotoc County Justice Center was nearly finished in March 2010 and was expected to begin housing inmates later that month.
The county hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new jail, which was financed with part of the proceeds from an 11/16 of a cent countywide sales tax. A courthouse renovation project was also financed with sales tax revenue.
The new jail was originally designed to house 152 inmates with room for expansion, but county officials decided to proceed with the expansion in 2010 instead of doing it later, which construction materials might be more expensive. As a result of the expansion, the new jail was able to house 200 inmates.
2011
The New York City firm MidOcean Partners acquired Pre-Paid Legal Services in June 2011 for a reported $650 million.
Pre-Paid was originally a publicly traded company, but MidOcean delisted it from the New York Stock Exchange, making it a privately owned firm. MidOcean also changed the company’s name from Pre-Paid Legal Services to LegalShield.
2012
Ada’s search for a city manager ended in November 2012, when the Ada City Council named Cody Holcomb as the city’s new chief executive.
A former city engineer and assistant city manager, Holcomb replaced former City Manager David Hathcoat. Hathcoat had resigned in February 2012.
