Long-term care facilities disproportionately affected by COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and need help from state leaders to shore up the ailing system, advocates testified Wednesday during a state Capitol hearing.
The facilities, which include nursing and assisted living homes, are struggling to maintain staffing levels and acquire the personal protective equipment necessary to prevent employees and residents from contracting the deadly virus.
Oklahoma must develop metrics to ensure adequate supply of protective equipment and develop required testing protocols for staff and residents, advocates told state lawmakers. State leaders also must guarantee nursing homes have access to testing equipment and supplies, and ensure that all long-term care facilities are allowing virtual or in-person visitation to protect the physical and mental health of residents.
Mary Brinkley, the executive director of LeadingAge Oklahoma, said the pandemic is having a “profound and devastating impact” on long-term care facilities.
As COVID-19 continues to kill with no end in sight, the outbreak is leaving staff and residents strained, sickened and isolated, she said.
She said staff retention continues to be a problem for the facilities, but it’s even more pronounced during the pandemic. Brinkley said she recently tried to help a nursing home that saw staffing decimated when 39 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Staffing agencies couldn’t provide any assistance.
Brinkley said personal protective equipment costs for a month have amounted to more than what nursing homes spent in an entire year prior to COVID-19. Some facilities have ordered protective equipment, only to later find out that it’s been placed on backorder.
COVID-19 test kits, meanwhile, will be very expensive to procure, costing as much as $15,000 a month for facilities with 100 staff members, Brinkley said.
But advocates said access to rapid testing is going to be critical to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents and staff.
Residents of long-term facilities comprise about 3.6% of COVID-19 cases, but make up 42% of deaths, said Chad Mullen, with the AARP Oklahoma.
In Oklahoma, nearly 1,680 residents and 980 staff members have been infected with COVID-19. Of those, 267 residents and three staff members died, Mullen said.
“It has really wreaked havoc on that population,” he said.
Bill Whited, the state’s long-term care ombudsman, who advocates for residents at the facilities, said from March 10- Aug. 18, he fielded 377 complaints from residents, including reports of abuse and discharge or eviction.
Whited said most of the complaints remain unresolved because the state’s administrative code requires face-to-face visits with residents. He said his staff remains barred from visiting many facilities due to the pandemic.
He said the state needs to pass a mandate that requires long-term care facilities to allow in-person visitation. Controlled settings should be offered for family, clergy, medical providers and ombudsman utilizing proper protective equipment, social distancing and infection control.
He said the state also should award additional federal aid funding to help long-term care facilities hire a staff member who is tasked solely with coordinating safe visitation.
The isolation and ongoing policies barring visitation have creating growing mental health issues for many residents, officials said.
Dr. Alexander Frank, a medical director that works with multiple long-term care facilities, said doctors are seeing increased cases of dementia, depression and anxiety among Oklahoma’s long-term care residents suffering the affects of isolation from families and friends.
Medical providers are fielding more requests to prescribe antipsychotics, he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
