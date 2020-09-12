Kenna Gwinn of Ada, OK has been reported as a missing person. It was reported she last had contact with family on September 8th 2020. Please contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466 or Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH if you have seen Ms. Gwinn or know of her whereabouts.
urgent
Local woman missing
- Submitted
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ALLEN [ndash] Services for Debra Lynne "Debbie" Maxwell, 63, of Allen, are 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Allen Church of Christ, Mark Legg will officiate. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Allen Chapel from 4 - 8 p.m. Sunday. Ms. Maxwell pas…
Most Popular
Articles
- Ada man charged in 2019 homicide case
- Ada football team to miss next two games after contact with COVID-19
- Stratford's Teacher Spotlight
- Pontotoc County at 39 active cases
- OSBI called to assist Murray County in a suspicious death, agents also make two arrests in murder investigation
- Chamber welcomes two new businesses
- Season 12 of "American Ninja Warrior" features Chickasaw citizen
- Vanoss High School goes virtual after COVID-19 cases pop up
- Felonies Sept. 3
- Ardmore keeps Ada offense off the field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.