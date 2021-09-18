Ada Arts Council has named Micah Gordon and Merrie Palmer 2021’s Outstanding Adans in the Arts.
They were chosen as top performing arts educators in the Ada area and will be honored this year for their extensive outreach to Ada’s youth.
Gordon has been teaching in the Ada school system for six years. She is currently head of the music program from fifth through 12th grade, and is a director of music for the musical theater department.
Palmer has taught in Ada for five years. She is the head of the theater and musical theater departments for Ada High School, and continues to work with the advanced Ada Junior High performing arts team.
“Merrie and Micah pour their hearts, souls and sometimes paychecks into their programs,” the Ada Performing Arts Booster Club stated. “They give all children an outlet to have a voice and a place to belong.”
Gordon and Palmer have directed multiple plays at Ada High School, including “Cinderella” in 2019, which won the award for Best Musical of the Year at Oklahoma City’s Kelli O’Hara Awards in 2020.
“They run a very competitive, very inclusive program,” Maria Jose Ruiz Blanco, Ada Arts Council board member, said. “Many students find an outlet for their creativity with them. They collaborate with other teachers, they work hard. They are true advocates for their students.”
Gordon and Palmer will be presented the award at this year’s Taste of Ada event, which takes place Oct. 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Waddell Vineyards.
