Local team shines at Alpha Elfie Invitational

Champion Athletics AAU Gymnastics Team shines bright at their first competition of their 2022-2023 season! Champion gymnasts took numerous first place and top placements at the Alpha Elfie Invitational at Norman December 17.
Tavey Hunt if Ada took first place on Balance Beam with a score of 9.55, 2nd place on Floor, 3rd place on Vault, 3rd place on Uneven Bars and 2nd Place All Around in the Jr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Claire Pacheco of Ada took first place on Floor with a score of 9.25, 2nd place on Balance Beam, 5th place on Uneven Bars and 5th Place All Around in the Jr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Sadie Johns of Sulphur took 4th place on Balance Beam, 6th place on Floor and 6th Place All Around in the Jr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Matti Harjo of Ada took 4th place on Floor, 5th place on Vault, 5th place on Uneven Bars and 4th Place All Around in the Sr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Holland Stafford of Ada took 8th Place All Around in the Sr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Olivia Booth of Ada took 1st place on Balance Beam with a score of 9.0, 2nd place on Floor, 2nd place on Vault, 3rd place on Uneven Bars and 2nd Place All Around in the Jr. Silver Xcel Division.
Emma Smith of Davis took 1st place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.5 and 7th Place All Around in the Jr. Silver Xcel Division.
Kynlee Hawley of Ada took 3rd place on Uneven Bars and 8th Place All Around in the Jr. Silver Xcel Division.
Abigail Shirley of Ada took 1st place on Vault with a score of 9.6, 3rd place on Floor, 4th on Blanche Beam, 5th on Uneven Bars and 2nd Place All Around in the Sr. Silver Xcel Division.
Makenna McBride of Ada took 4th place on Uneven Bars, 5th place on Vault, 6th place on Floor and 7th Place All Around in the Sr. Xcel Division.
Stoney Hearrell of Ada took 5th place on Uneven Bars and 9th Place All Around in the Sr. Xcel Division.
Tesla Bush of Ada took 6th place on Floor and 10th Place All Around in the Sr. Xcel Division.
These talented gymnasts are practicing to prepare for their next meet at Bounce Academy in Yukon, OK where they will compete against over 500 gymnasts all over Oklahoma on January 14th-15th.
Champion Athletics AAU Gymnastics team is trained by Head Coaches Adam & Karrie Flanagan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.