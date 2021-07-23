Local Students Attend SWOSU's Annual Band Camp

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s 66th annual band camp recently attracted nearly 500 students from three states to the Weatherford campus for Oklahoma’s oldest and longest-running band camp.
Camp director Marc Mueller said the students auditioned for placement in concert bands and participated in rehearsals as well as a variety of recreational activities.
The six-day camp ended with a final concert featuring all of the bands.
Among the students attending the camp from Allen were Blake Campbell and Elmer Garcia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.