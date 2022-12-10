Members of the Byng FCCLA chapter attended the Get SET Conference on DECEMBER 6 in MOORE, OK. Get SET stands for Speaking Excellence Training.
These conferences are presented by the Oklahoma FCCLA Association in conjunction with Your Next Speaker. The Get SET conference is designed for 8-10 grade FCCLA members. The purpose of Speaking Excellence Training is to teach students how to enjoy the process of preparing to give their best at an FCCLA STAR Event competition or speaking opportunity. The training was led by Rhett Laubach and Kelly Barnes.
Those who attended the FCCLA Get SET Conference were:
Leigh Ridgway, Sherra Patterson, Abby Hisle, Madison Elmore, Yuna Suarez, Denni Smith, and Paige Ridgway.
The intra-curricular CareerTech Student Organization, FCCLA, is an integral part of the Oklahoma CareerTech System and supports family and consumer sciences education for students in grades six through adult. FCCLA is one of seven CTSOs affiliated with CareerTech career areas.
For more information about FCCLA, e-mail Brittani Phillips at brittani.phillips@careertech.ok.gov
or call 405-743-5467. For more information about CareerTech student organizations, visit www.okcareertech.org/students/student-organizations.
