Six local junior girls attended Oklahoma Girls State in May at the University of Oklahoma, Norman.
Girls State offers training in the practical processes of self-government and good citizenship, as practiced in a democratic society.
Two young ladies from Girls State are elected to attend Girls Nation, held later in Washington, D.C. There they meet our senators, president and vice president.
Our local girls are Olivia Ballard; Ada High School; Lexi Tusek, Liberty Murray and Addison McGill, all of Byng; Magdaline “Maggie” Dansby, Latta; and Gabrielle McMahon Csaki, Vanoss.
