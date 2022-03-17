Local student's artwork on display at The Kids Clinic

If you find yourself visiting The Kids Clinic, be sure to check out the artwork hanging in the waiting room lobby. You might know the artists.
The Kids Clinic, a subsidiary of The Clinic at Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center, is working with Ada High School Arts Educator Meredith Roberts to freshen up interior décor at the two pediatric facilities. Both offices of The Kids Clinic are located on Arlington Street in Ada.
“First, the idea is to create a visually attractive installation,” said Roberts, who said the project will continue in phases. “I wanted artwork that contains lots of color and imagery, as well as actual objects. I thought about what a child visiting The Kids Clinic might be interested in.”
The artwork isn’t simply for passive enjoyment, however. By incorporating three-dimensional objects, the pieces become more visually and intellectually stimulating to children.
“The use of mixed media and paper collage creates a variety of images full of fantasy and fun,” said Roberts. “Ultimately, the art will become interactive as we develop little games of ‘I Spy’ to accompany the installation, something to keep children engaged while they are there.”
Roberts has developed a unique, collaborative approach to the art project for The Kids Clinic, involving early childhood students alongside her advanced placement high school students.
“I think my students enjoyed it as much as the younger ones did,” Roberts said. “This project has created community and context, shared experiences, and personal connections.”
Roberts based the art project on the still-life works of Vincent Van Gogh. She imparted that important connection to her advanced placement art students before they set about working with the younger artists. Ada Early Childhood Center students, ages 4-5, created the “first layers” of the mixed-media art pieces under guidance from older students, who then developed the finished pieces from those initial layers. The result is truly collaborative art.
One notable exception to that collaborative process is the solo work created by art student John Roberts, who used Legos-brand block toys to create prints.
“John used a toy as his paintbrush, so to speak, and children will instantly recognize that when they see his work,” said Roberts (no relation). “Using a block with a dot pattern, John creates space that works like an optical illusion. This gives his complex art a childlike feel that can be enjoyed by any viewer, regardless of age.”
The Kids Clinic was more than happy to provide space for the young artists.
“This is an exciting project for us,” said Anne Nicole Flinn, Chief Development Officer for The Clinic. “Our philosophy is to engage with people in the communities we serve. It’s important to us at The Clinic to develop healthy relationships outside of exam rooms and doctor visits. This is a fun example of the different collaborative partnerships we have within our communities.”
Roberts said the next phases of the art project are on the way.
“Visual literacy is more important now than ever due to the amount of visual information we consume,” she said. “My students have loved working on this project, and I believe it is vital for their development as artists. We hope visitors to The Kids Clinic enjoy the artwork and learning about the promising young artists in our community.”
