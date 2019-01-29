Local student to participate in National Youth Leadership Forum

This summer, Adisyn Lippard from Ada will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place in Dallas.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. Adisyn Lippard was nominated by Michelle Ellison for her exceptional maturity, scholastic merit and leadership potential.
Adisyn attends Latta Elementary School and is a member of Community Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoys reading, art, dancing, piano and spending time with her family and pets. She has a true passion for her Native American heritage and is a member of the Chickasaw Nation’s Chikasha Hilha’ Himitta’ (Chickasaw Young Dancers) group, where she has the opportunity to share her culture with others through traditional dance.
Adisyn loves science and aspires to be a paleontologist or archaeologist, where she can explore the past.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Adisyn to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP and GM for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.
“At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.
