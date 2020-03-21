Pruett’s Food store in Ada and Dollar General Stores are offering special shopping periods for elderly and at-risk shoppers.
“We’re going to open an hour early, and stay open an hour later just for them,” said Andre Martinez, assistant manager of Pruett’s in Ada.
Martinez said Pruett’s special hours are 6 to 7 a.m. and 10 to 11 p.m. daily. Regular customers can shop from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Martinez said anyone wanting to shop during the special hours can call 580-436-4302 for an appointment.
“We’re doing this for them, so they don’t have to get out in public,” Martinez said. “We ask for a limited amount of people to limit exposure.”
Dollar General Stores also recently introduced a program to offer vulnerable shoppers an alternative to braving the masses.
The program allows elderly customers to shop apart from regular shoppers from 8 to 9 a.m. daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.