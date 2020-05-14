Nearly all the schools in the area are planning summer graduations for their 2020 seniors, but most have no idea exactly what they will look like at this time.
The COVID-19 crisis wiped out previously scheduled graduation dates, forcing local educators to scramble to find another time to host commencement ceremonies.
Following is a closer look at new graduation plans for local schools.
ADA HIGH
Ada City Schools will release a virtual senior celebration video on its website (www.adacougars.net) on Tuesday, May 19. All seniors will be highlighted on the video and commencement speaker J.C. Watts will address the students.
An in-person commencement ceremony has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, to be held on the campus of Ada High School following the CDC guidelines in place at that time according to the school’s website.
“The event will provide the district the opportunity to present the 2020 graduates with a fitting graduation ceremony,” the release stated.
Patrons are encouraged to watch the website for more details as they become available.
BYNG HIGH
Byng will hold a virtual graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. tonight. This event will be streamed on the school’s website at www.byngschools.com.
An in-person Byng commencement ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 11 inside the Bill Koller Field House.
According to assistant superintendent Kevin Wilson, Byng officials are still ironing out all the details that will follow state guidelines at the time.
“It is probably too early at this time to say what social distancing guidelines or crowd size limits will be in July, so we will continue to monitor and adjust as the date nears,” Wilson said.
“We want to find ways to honor our seniors who have had this special time in their lives disrupted. Our hope is that we will be able to get together in July and have them walk across the stage to get their diplomas,” he continued. “Until then, the class of 2020 will be the first senior class in Byng history to have a virtual graduation.”
LATTA HIGH
Latta has scheduled its commencement ceremony for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, outside of the Latta Panther Field House.
Following are the complete details as explained on the school’s Facebook page.
• The ceremony will be a drive-through format with graduates remaining in their vehicle with their family until the graduate’s name is called. Due to CDC guidelines and the State Board of Education’s order that school facilities are to be closed, vehicles will be limited to one per graduate, but the ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook so other friends and family may view.
• Tentative plans are being made to host a traditional commencement ceremony in July pending no CDC or state restrictions. (No date has been made public as of press time.)
• We realize this school year has been a challenge for our 2020 seniors and it’s important to honor them appropriately for this monumental life achievement. We also understand that opinions will vary widely about the best way to accomplish this. The current COVID-19 crisis requires extra safeguards to be enacted to ensure our students and families are protected in the safest manner. The plan described above is the result of much collaboration and valuable input from school leaders, teachers and senior class student leaders. We hope everyone will stand behind this fantastic Latta High School Class of 2020 in honor and support of their accomplishments.
VANOSS HIGH
Vanoss High School has planned an in-person 2020 graduation ceremony for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, in the Vanoss Activity Center.
The official announcement was made via the school’s Facebook page.
“In keeping with social distancing guidelines from the state and federal government, there will be a limit of four guests per graduate,” the announcement read. “While we realize that this is not the situation that any of us would have chosen, we are thankful to be able to offer a traditional graduation ceremony for this wonderful group of young people.”
The Vanoss graduation will be streamed live on the school’s Facebook page for those not able to attend in person.
TUPELO HIGH
Tupelo has scheduled a 2020 commencement ceremony for 10 a.m. June 20 according to longtime teacher Kathy Ingram.
“What that will look like has not yet been determined,” she said.
Ingram said more details about the graduation could emerge after a Tupelo School Board meeting scheduled for May 25.
KONAWA HIGH
Konawa School officials have planned a 2020 drive-in graduation ceremony for 7:30 p.m. on May 22.
A traditional, in-person graduation is scheduled for June 26 “if guidelines and restrictions have been lifted” to give students an opportunity for a traditional setting according to the announcement posted on the school’s Facebook page.
Following are the rules and specific plans for the May 22 drive-in ceremony.
• Weather permitting, plans have been made for a procession (parade) of graduates in their vehicles (decorated of course) that will start at the park and will head down Broadway and turn right on South Street to the high school parking lot.
• The graduation celebration will have limited space and be limited to only seniors and their invited guests. However, there will be an opportunity for other community members to participate. We encourage community members to park through the downtown area and honk and wave as the seniors pass by.
• Once graduates arrive at the parking lot, they will be positioned in front of a 60-70-foot screen (drive-In theater style) to watch the graduation program while they listen on their car radios. Seniors will be limited to no more than two cars of guests besides their own vehicle (three total). Passes will be issued to seniors for their guest vehicle and must be visible the night of graduation for entrance into the parking lot. Seniors can pick-up their passes by contacting the high school office or call and ask them to be mailed.
• Guests will be able to park behind the senior class. Cars will enter the South Street entrance of the high school parking lot and directed to a location. We ask guests to use cars if available as viewing might be an issue with pick-up trucks blocking others. Pick-up trucks will be directed to the back of the area to view the program. We also ask that all guests remain in their vehicles at all times. No sitting areas will be allowed.
• Those in attendance are asked to wait to be directed on dismissal once the program is over.
• The order of the program is as follows: Senior Awards and Honors, Prayer, Pledge, Senior Class Address, Commencement Address, Teacher of the Year Address, “How We Became” Address. Senior Video, Charge to the Class of 2020, Senior Processional (Exit).
ROFF HIGH
A drive-in graduation for 2020 Roff seniors is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in the parking lot of the school’s new gymnasium.
“Social distancing and CDC requirements will be observed while students will be able to be recognized and walk across a stage one at a time,” said Roff superintendent Scott Morgan. “No other individuals will be allowed to leave their vehicles.”
Included in the ceremony will be a senior video and a message from a guest speaker.
Morgan applauded the efforts of those who were involved in the planning of the Roff commencement event.
“Our high school principal, senior sponsor, counselor and senior students did an excellent job of collaborating virtually to put this ceremony together,” Morgan said. These senior students have had so many events taken away from them by this pandemic. Our hearts go out to them and their parents and we hope that this ceremony will honor them the best way that can be done under the current guidelines.”
ALLEN HIGH
The Allen Board of Education met Monday night and set a 2020 graduation ceremony for 10 a.m. June 13 inside the new Allen gymnasium.
“The administration will be working on safeguards, precautions and will make them available as quickly as we can to provide the fullest possible safety for our students and families,” according to the announcement on the Allen Public Schools Facebook page.
STRATFORD HIGH
Stratford superintendent Michael Blackburn told The Ada News a 2020 graduation ceremony has been planned for 10 a.m. July 11. More details will be released as the date draws near.
“It will be at one of our school facilities which is still to be determined. This will all be subject to state guidelines at the time,” Blackburn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.