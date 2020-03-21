Kevin and Tracy Truett, in their wildest dreams — or nightmares — never envisioned having to run a local restaurant during trying times like they are facing now, thanks to the new coronavirus.
The Truetts are the proud owners of Pigskins BBQ, which will turn 13 in June.
The COVID-19 pandemic scare has hurt many businesses like Pigskins. Over the last week, restaurant traffic has slowed, at times, to a crawl.
“It’s very scary,” Kevin Truett told The Ada News Thursday afternoon following one of the restaurant’s best lunch rushes in days. “It’s not just our family this is affecting, it’s the entire Pigskins family. It’s been very emotional.”
It’s much worse in large cities, where the coronavirus has put restaurants and bars on lockdown. While the Truetts hope it doesn’t come to that in Ada, they’ve still had to make some tough choices since their business has taken an economic hit lately.
“We’re just taking it a day at a time to see what’s going to happen,” Kevin said. “We’ve had to cut hours back, cut some employees.”
Before all things COVID-19, Pigskins had 40 employees on the payroll. That number has been reduced to 27, and everyone in that group has been asked to work fewer hours.
“We’ve let all of our high school kids go except for the ones that have a vehicle payment or something like that. If they’re doing it for extra money, we’ve completely cut them,” Tracy said. “Some have been college students and they’ve received financial aid, and they are using that to get by during this time and they’ve given up their shifts. We had to ask who really needed this job and who could step away from it — ones that are going to be OK during this time.”
The Truetts even had to cut a cousin who was working there for extra money.
Some who have seen their hours cut have been with Pigskins for seven years since they moved into the old Church’s Chicken building, right across Lonnie Abbott Boulevard from their current location.
“We had to cut a member of our family that doesn’t have any bills,” Tracy said. “Whey you’ve had seven years with these people and you have to tell them you’re sealing their fate, it’s pretty heavy on your heart and mind.”
The Truetts have made other cuts, too. For instance, you can’t watch cable TV while you are dining now.
“We have cut back in every avenue we can,” Kevin said. “It’s going to be challenging.”
Before coronavirus 2020, business was booming. They quickly outgrew their previous two locations — they started working out of the doughnut shop on Mississippi — and had steadily continued to grow.
They certainly didn’t see this coming.
“We have such a huge support for our business. We’re very blessed with our great customers,” Kevin said.
Tracy added that generous people have even donated funds for Pigskins’ servers.
“We’ve had people who have come by just to give money to take care of our waitstaff. They are loved as well. People are helping take care of our whole crew,” she said. “(Kevin and I) are up and down. The outpouring of love that so many of our friends and customers have shown us has touched our hearts.”
Kevin said he and his staff are taking great measures to keep customers who want to dine in safe.
“We’re cleaning everything really, really good. We’re taking extra steps to clean off our condiments — cleaning everything as we go. We’re taking everything off the tables (condiments, barbecue sauces, etc) and spacing people out the best we can. I think as long as we’re doing these things, we’ll be fine.” he said.
“They’re taking their precautions as well. If they don’t want to come in, they utilize our drive-thru and order in bulk and stuff like that,” Kevin added.
Even the Truetts’ teenage daughter, Rylynn, has helped take up some of the slack by helping out any way she can.
“The three of us have been opening and closing,” Kevin said.
“(Rylynn’s) a social butterfly. She comes by that honest,” Tracy added. “We have people that come in here and tell us we’re the first person they’ve talked outside their family. They’re grateful for human contact.”
Tracy has a teaching degree and has taught some in the past. But Pigskins grew so much she had to quit that job to focus more on the family business.
Now, all the Truetts’ eggs are in one basket.
“This doesn’t have a safety net. We have everything tied into it. We don’t just lose a job — we lose a business, we lose a house, we lose everything,” Tracy said. “And it’s not only for us. It’s for the livelihood of the almost 30 people we have left. It’s heavy on me all the time.”
If business doesn’t take a turn for the worse, the Truetts fully expect to make it through this rough patch.
“After cutting back as much as we have, it keeps the ones that are still here busy,” Tracy explained. “If we were as fully staffed as we were, we wouldn’t be able to make it.”
Tracy said they may even take a few items off the menu to keep costs down.
“Things are going to be different. Pigskins is going to be different. You might not get a lemon with your water right now. If a case of lemons is somebody’s paycheck, I’m going to pick that person’s paycheck,” Tracy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.