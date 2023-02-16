The votes weren’t even close for a couple of elections Tuesday in Pontotoc County.
Voters went to the polls for a couple of propositions, one in the Town of Allen and one for the Latta School District
Both issue propositions easily passed.
In Allen, the proposition to renew the PSO Franchise passed by a 39-1 count.
In Latta, voters overwhelmingly passed a transportation bond (90 to 32) that will provide buses for student activities.
Up next is a vote on March 7 for State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
