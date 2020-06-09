A few dozen people gathered in Julianna Park Sunday evening for a quiet period of prayer and introspection, in contrast to Friday’s crowded, passionate Black Lives Matter rally on Main Street.
Although not sponsored by a specific church or organization, Trinity Baptist Church Pastor Rusty Fuller spearheaded the vigil.
“We just got a group of pastors together,” Fuller said. “We felt compelled that the church needed to come together and pray for what’s going on in our culture."
Fuller said they were referring to the event as a community-wide prayer meeting.
“Kind of a subtitle to this might be, ‘For racial unity in the midst of divisiveness,’" Fuller added.
Parishioner Calvin Prince took a turn speaking to the group.
“I’ve had calls, people checking on me, checking on my family,” Prince said. “That’s love. And that’s what I want to speak into.”
“Christians,” Prince said. “Black and brown people need you to love us.”
Most of the crowd sat on the ground or in lawn chairs, and almost all of them sat in the shade, as various pastors and parishioners offered prayers. A group of musicians performed after the prayers.
“We can’t just isolate ourselves in church buildings,” Fuller said, adding that everyone in the community needs to be involved in addressing racial unity.
