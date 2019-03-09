You won’t want to miss this. The National Wild Turkey Federation is holding the Hunting Heritage Banquet today at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
The Pontotoc County Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual banquet to raise money for projects that conserve wildlife and preserve Oklahoma’s hunting heritage.
This year’s banquet will be hosted by special guest Bo Newsom of OkieWild TV and Todd Craighead of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation’s “Outdoor Oklahoma” TV show.
This is the best opportunity in town to meet other people who care about conservation while enjoying good food, and great times!
Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., but you’ll want to arrive at 6 to enjoy a social hour before the banquet begins.
Families can play games and enter raffles to win a variety of guns including the NWTF gun of the year, the Benelli M2 American! There also will be silent and live auctions for exclusive framed art, guns, hunting items, collectibles, sculptures home furnishings and more.
Family of four tickets are $100. Single tickets are $40, and jakes are $15. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a single one-year NWTF membership. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nwtf.org or at the door. For information about the Pontotoc County Chapter’s Hunting Heritage Banquet, contact Twolla Newsom at 405-312-3354.
FYI: Local and state NWTF chapters host thousands of similar events nationwide each year to raise funds that help conserve wildlife and habitat, and introduce new people to the outdoors. Many families enjoy hunting together and pass traditions on from one generation to another. Hunting also is important for the health of our nation’s wildlife and habitat because hunters fund conservation.
About the National Wild Turkey Federation
When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of work, that number hit a historic high of almost 7 million turkeys. To succeed, the NWTF stood behind science-based conservation and hunters’ rights.
Today, the NWTF is focused on the future of hunting and conservation through its Save the Habitat, Save the Hunt initiative – a charge that mobilizes science, fundraising and devoted volunteers to conserve and enhance more than 4 million acres of essential wildlife habitat, recruit at least 1.5 million hunters and open access to 500,000 acres for hunting. For more information, visit www.NWTF.org.
