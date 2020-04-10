Two Ada neighbors are in the process of painting a tree stump at Seventh Street and Oak Avenue.
Angela Crawford and Emma Sotelo recently started painting a tree stump in Crawford’s front yard.
“It was just a stay-at-home project at first,” Crawford said. “Emma’s off work, and we were basically just bored.”
“We both like to paint,” Sotelo added.
“It turned into a symbol of autism awareness, and that’s really cool,” Crawford said. “We didn’t initially intend for it to be, but we are really glad it turned out that way. We’re fine with that.”
The neighbors say they are planning to continue adding to the work in the next few days, painting over the white parts with black paint, and outlining the puzzle pieces, then finally covering the entire tree with clearcoat.
The project and its symbolism quickly captured attention on social media.
“We saw that. We didn’t intend for that to happen either,” Crawford said. “We were just having fun.”
“Thanks for all the support,” Sotelo added. “Thanks for liking it and supporting it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.