Do you have a legal question you’re just dying to get an answer to? Well, we’re here to help.
The Ada News will soon be publishing a new column titled “Ask A Lawyer,” wherein readers will have the opportunity to have a legal question answered for free by local attorney Law McMeans. Got a question about the law? Ask Law!
Readers may submit their questions by email to news@theadanews.com with “Ask A Layer” in the subject line. McMeans will select a submission and write a column answering the reader’s question. The column will publish once or twice per month on the Opinion page.
Start sending those questions now, folks!
