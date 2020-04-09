Ada-area children have begun sending artwork, cards and letters to The Ada News for nursing home residents who are presently cut off from visits by friends and loved ones.
Until the governor’s “Safer at Home” executive order is lifted, we will publish content received from area children for nursing home residents here, on page 2. Like those who took the time to make something special for our nursing home residents, we hope the artwork, notes and cards let our special readers know they’re not alone.
We’re with you, and we’ll stay right here with you until this is all over and you can once again wrap your arms around those you love.
