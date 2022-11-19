Local jewelers warn of ring scam

Local jewelry store owners have seen an uptick in an age-old scam: cheap brass rings, chains, and bracelets being passed off as gold.
According to several local merchants, area residents are being approached when out and about, often when they are buying fuel for their vehicles. The perpetrators will often claim they need money quickly and would be willing to part with their gold rings or other jewelry for a fraction of its actual value.
Purchasers later discover the items are brass or some other non-precious metal.
"It's usually someone who approaches you at a gas station or sometimes just in a parking lot," Diamond Shop owner Mike Roberts said Thursday. "They say they need some money to get to a funeral or they are from out of town, and need just enough to fill up their gas tank. They'll say they have a thousand-dollar ring that they'll swap for $50 for gas."
Roberts said he doesn't know how many people give money for such items, but he has had customers come to his business to appraise their purchases, only to be told the items aren't real gold.
"I don't have any idea how many people aren't doing it, but a lot of people are," Roberts continued. "We're seeing sometimes four or five people a week."
Roberts added that this particular scam has been going on since last summer, and that other jewelers have seen the same thing.
"I've had customers come in asking me about the value of these items," Randy Martin, owner of Martin's Jewelry, said Thursday. "They bring in a chain, a bracelet, and a ring, usually. Someone has caught these people at a casino or a gas station. And they've got a story. 'Times are tough, blah blah blah,' they're trying to get home, they just need money. And so for a couple of hundred bucks, they get people to buy this stuff."
Martin says that the items are often stamped "18k," and it's presented as being gold, but the items are not gold.
"They bring it in to find out what it's worth," Martin added, "and unfortunately, it's not worth anything. Eight or nine people have come in with similar merchandise, saying, 'hey is this real, I bought this from a guy?' Then I have to give them the bad news."
Martin says he is concerned because the items are stamped "18 karat."
"My concern is that if it is stamped that way, it's actually illegal," Martin said.
Martin and Roberts both advised caution, and noted that gold and other fine jewelry should only be purchased from a legitimate, established vendor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.