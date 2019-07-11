Ada firefighters worked in rising temperatures Tuesday to extinguish a structure fire three miles north of the Homer Store on Homer-Francis Road.
Records indicate the adjoined trailer that went up in flames Tuesday morning was unoccupied at the time.
Thick dense smoke was visible, coming from the attic and roof. Ada Fire Department reports indicate firefighters responding to the scene saw flames surrounding a small window air conditioning unit on one corner of the residence. Mercy EMS personnel said they believe the fire started at the back of the house.
Byng and Homer fire departments assisted the Ada Fire Department in extinguishing the blaze. Mercy EMS and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Firefighters remained at the scene through Tuesday afternoon, extinguishing flare-ups as they went through the home, room by room, to ensure the fire was out.
No injuries were reported, but Ada Fire Chief Rob Johnson said that’s largely the result of firefighters being trained to handle the excessive heat that comes with summer firefighting and supervisors keeping a close eye on their personnel.
“It’s one thing we really watch for this time of year,” Johnson said Wednesday by phone. “The closest thing I can relate to fighting a house fire is playing four quarters of basketball in about 10 minutes, and that gear weighs upward of 60 pounds, so we keep an eye on those guys.
“We train them to work in the heat just like we do anything else — keeping themselves hydrated and physically fit to be handle the strain they put on themselves this time of year. Your body is not going to be able to breathe in all that gear. That’s kind of the flip side of having it on. The flames won’t get to you, but your body can’t cool down either.”
Johnson said Ada firefighters responded to several calls in the heat Tuesday, including accident scenes and medical calls.
