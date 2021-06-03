Debbie Ferguson was recently asked to create 14 grave blankets for a family plot at Rosedale Cemetery.
The memorials emitted color and light as a midst of a drizzle hung heavy in the sky during recent weeks of rainy weather.
“My mother was Frances Ferguson,” Debbie Ferguson said. “She ran Ada Greenhouse for 26 years. She started when I was in first grade. I lost her last year. She was a hundred.
“For all my growing up, I saw her making these grave blankets,” she continued. “They were four-by-eight or four-by-six, and they used the real greenery, which would die out within a few weeks.
"I don’t know why, but it skipped a couple of generations. Dania Braly has known me since my 20s, and she was a really good friend of my mother’s. Last year I made these for my parents, who are buried in Kingfisher, with poinsettias, and posted it to Facebook, and Dania called me and asked me what they were. I told her they were called grave blankets. She’d never heard of them.”
Braly hired Ferguson to create 14 grave blankets for their family plot on the west end of Rosedale Cemetery.
Ferguson said she doesn’t quite know the origins of grave blankets. “We’re trying to figure out where the history came from,” she said.
“It’s like it’s lost in history.”
The history is said to be traced back to Scandinavia. The evergreen boughs are made and placed amongst headstones in the winter months, providing saturation and decor in the frigid weather.
Although it is not common to place them during warmer months, some prefer a grave blanket during spring and summer holidays because they last longer than fresh flowers.
“It’s an honor to be asked to do this,” she said.
Ferguson says it take about six hours to construct each blanket.
