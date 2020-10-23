Just shy of 200 players from all over the state are expected to make their way to Ada Saturday for the first Oklahoma Cornhole Association Regional Tournament of the 2020-21 season.
The Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association (SOCA) — a local cornhole group based in Ada — will host the event at the Ada Elks Lodge.
Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend. There will be a $5 door fee for all spectators and players. Children ages 12-and-under will be admitted free.
Almost 170 players had pre-registered for the huge event as of press time Thursday morning.
The OCA hopes to ride the momentum of a huge turnout for its 2020 OCA State Tournament held in August at the Firelake Grand Casino in Shawnee. Almost 300 competitors threw bags in that two-day extravaganza.
"Oklahoma Cornhole‘s 2019 -2020 season was a huge success. We tripled the number of players we had for the state championship last season," said OCA co-owner Clint Clark. "In doing so, we had to expand to a larger venue, Firelake Grand Casino. It was a fantastic place to host our state championship."
Clark said he expects bigger and better things for the upcoming season and looks forward to kicking it off in Ada.
"As for the 2020-21 season, we hope to double last season's memberships. With the existing directors and new directors on board we are extremely excited about the future of Oklahoma cornhole."
The Intermediate Division will kick things off with singles grabbing the boards at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by doubles at noon. A whopping 70 players had already signed up to play Intermediate singles by Thursday morning.
Competitive Singles is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. with doubles to follow at 4:30 p.m.
The Advanced Division, which will showcase some of the top players in the state, will begin with singles at 6:30 p.m. and doubles at 9 p.m.
The Ada Elks Club prohibits outside food and drinks. The kitchen will be open for most of the regional. The bar will be serving specials throughout the event.
All players and spectators are encouraged to bring face masks to wear in case social distancing can not be maintained.
"We're looking forward to a great, long day of cornhole. The sport continues to grow at a high rate as evidenced by the number of players who are planning to come to Ada Saturday," said SOCA co-director Jeff Cali.
The Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association hosts weekly tournaments at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday night at the Ada Elks Lodge. New players are always welcome.
The next OCA Regional Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 14 in Lawton.
