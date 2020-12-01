Ada police arrested two Ardmore residents early Sunday morning for allegedly burglarizing a local marijuana dispensary, and a third person is being sought.
Arrested were Kelvin Wayne Nugent, 21, and Ja'Mell Lamar Stoliby, 20.
APD Officer Michael Lindsey was on routine patrol when, at 3:41 a.m., he saw two people dressed in dark clothing running from the northeast corner of Cain's Cannabis and General Store, located in the 1400 block of North Broadway Ave.
"Both subjects had bags in their hands with items falling out of them" Lindsey wrote in a report. "I activated my emergency overhead lights and pursued the subjects."
Both suspects ran west across Broadway to a car dealership, Lindsay said.
"It was at this time, one subject continued westbound, later identified as Ja'Mell Stoliby and the other subject, later identified as Kelvin Nugent ran northbound," he said. "As I exited my vehicle, Stoliby tripped and fell into a water puddle. It was at this point that I began pursuing Stoliby on foot."
Lindsey said Stoliby ran back east towards Broadway, and, was given the command to stop running several times.
"Stoliby then turned to run back northbound and tripped again," Lindsey said. "It was at this point that Stoliby stayed on the ground and was held at gunpoint, until other officers arrived. While waiting for officers to arrive on scene, I observed Stolibly to have socks over his hands."
Stoliby was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car and read his Miranda Warning. He declined to answer questions about the incident, according to Lindsey.
"During this time, Officer (Michael) Meeks advised over the radio that he had Nugent at gunpoint behind (a grocery store at the intersection of Broadway and Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard)," Lindsey said.
Nugent was reportedly located standing next to a 2013 Jeep Compass, and, on the ground next to him were keys belonging to the Jeep, Lindsey said.
The Jeep was registered to two people, one of which is also suspected in the burglary.
The black bag that Stoliby was carrying was located in the parking lot of the car dealership, according to Lindsey.
"I observed the bag to be stuffed full of different marijuana items," Lindsey said. "The bag was then collected and placed in the front floor board of my patrol unit. Both individuals were then transported to the Justice Center and booked in on (suspicion of) second-degree burglary and obstruction."
Police spoke with the owners of Cain's Cannabis who said video camera footage showed three individuals burglarizing the store.
"I then responded back to Cain's Cannabis shop, where other officers and I cleared the building for any other subjects," Lindsey said. "Just north of the business, Officer (Adam) Boyette located an orange duffle bag filled with numerous marijuana items. That bag was collected and brought back to the building, along with the black backpack."
The store's owners, Kelsey Cain and Ellis Cain, estimated the amount of the items stolen from the store at $13,000, Lindsey said.
"I then responded to (the grocery store) where Officer (Dalon) Lehenbuear, Officer Meeks, and myself conducted an inventory of the Jeep," Lindsay said. "Under the driver seat, I located a Springfield pistol with an extended magazine. The magazine was loaded with 17, 40 Cal. rounds, but was not chamber-loaded. In the passenger glove box, I located a Glock 17 with the magazine loaded with 15, 9mm rounds, but not chamber loaded."
Lindsey said that an ID which belonged to the third suspect was also found in the vehicle.
"In the trunk area of the vehicle was an orange duffle bag that matched the one that was located just outside of the Cain's Cannabis," Lindsey said. "On the handle of the bag was an airline luggage check in tag, with (the third suspect's name on it)."
Police also responded to a business on 12th Street, where it appeared an attempted burglary had occurred. Video footage showed the suspect vehicle and the same three suspects walking up to the store. Lindsey said two windows were broken, but it did not appear that anyone made it inside the business.
Both Nugent and Soliby appeared in court Monday and bail amount was set at $50,000 each, according to Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian.
Information about the third suspect was submitted to the District Attorneys Office for an arrest warrant request.
