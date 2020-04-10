Local businesses rescue first responders

What’s a community to do when its first responders’ basic supplies run out? For Ada-area residents TR Kanuch and Aaron Heilaman, the answer is simple: Make more.
Kanuch, co-founder of ‘64 Farms and owner of Sign Source, and Heilaman, a licensed pharmacist and owner of Tradition Drug, became concerned when they discovered medical supplies and personal protective equipment were becoming increasingly hard, if not impossible, to find. The two decided to combine their business resources and expertise to manufacture hand sanitizer, which they promptly donated to area first responders.
“As a locally owned and operated business, we feel the same stress and pressure that all the citizens of this community are facing,” Kanuch said. “Our businesses have all the equipment and materials to step in and make a difference in a time of need, regardless of people’s personal opinions of our industry. We are here to help in any way we can because it’s the right thing to do.”
‘64 Farms quickly repurposed their equipment and existing inventory to begin production of the hand sanitizer, with Heilaman using his expertise to oversee the mixing process and ensure the team is producing a product that works and is acceptable for use.
“With the unprecedented times we are in right now, basic items we’ve always taken for granted — pharmaceutical-grade alcohol, for example — have become quite scarce,” Heilaman said. “We have been making small batches of hand sanitizer at Tradition Drug as I could acquire ingredients. Over the last couple of weeks, that has become more difficult to impossible. So, I was very grateful when ‘64 Farms contacted me, saying they had high-grade alcohol available. They also have the equipment to be able to produce the sanitizer in larger batches. We are so thankful to be able to step in and help our first responders and community during this trying time.”
‘64 Farms and Tradition Drug will make the hand sanitizer in Ada this week and continue to do so until demand slows down and the community recovers. Sign Source will provide custom labels for the product. The first round of production is expected to generate 250 4-ounce bottles and 250 2-ounce bottles, all of which will be donated to local first responders. The first production run will create an additional 400 2-ounce bottles that will be available for purchase at Tradition Drug for $6.
“Our goal is to continue making future batches as long as the crisis exists and we can source the materials,” Kanuch said. “If you, or anyone you know, wants to help, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We are committed to being great community partners and always putting people first.”
For more information on the project or to reach ‘64 Farms, send an email to thoughts@sixty4farms.com, or call 580-279-0590.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
