Local bank president invests in disability and community services

A legacy of community service. It’s a way for life for Wes Hilliard who follows in the footsteps of his father, uncles and grandfathers on both sides.
They were either preachers or politicians.
Hilliard, who lives in Sulphur with wife Melissa and their three children, is community president at Simmons Bank in Davis.
When he isn’t at the bank, kids’ activities, Leadership Murray County, Davis or Sulphur chambers of commerce, or Kiwanis, Hilliard finds time to serve the state as a member of the Oklahoma Commission for Rehabilitation Services.
The commission is the governing board for the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services. The state agency, known as DRS, annually serves 76,000. Oklahomans with disabilities through 25 employment, education and independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for Social Security disability benefits.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf, which is headquartered in Sulphur, is a DRS division.
Hilliard completed his first term as commission chair in June 2021.
He was appointed to the governing board in July 2019 by Oklahoma House of Representatives Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka,
Hilliard started serving in the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2004 and refocused in 2012 to serve the community closer to home and his growing family.
“Speaker McCall, who appointed me, and I share a special place in our hearts for Oklahoma School for the Deaf,” Commissioner Hilliard said. “We know the school is part of our community, a top employer and a great organization that looks out for unmet needs of Oklahoma children.”
“I learned as a commissioner and a representative about DRS’ other disability programs and their impact on the lives of people with disabilities across in the state,” he explained.
Hilliard’s easy-going, likeable personality and people skills are perfectly at home with his business knowledge, reputation and networking ability.
All he really needs is more hours in the day.
“Disability services, community or public service are about helping people, and banking is about helping people achieve their dreams -- of a new car, or starting up a business or buying their first house,” Hilliard said.
“I never dreamed I’d be a banker -- I have a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in education, but banking just happened. The common denominator is relationships – but it really is a good fit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.