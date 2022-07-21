Local author's eulogy to Avery Anderson featured in podcast

Local author and longtime Ada educator Cindy Byrd was featured on a recent podcast by one of her favorite authors, Kelly Corrigan.
The podcast was a reading of Byrd’s eulogy for Ada’s Avery Anderson, who died last September approximately five years after being seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident. The eulogy was entitled “Ave the Brave,” and was read on Corrigan’s “Wonders” Sunday feed “Thanks for Being Here.”
“Kelly Corrigan is a New York Times best-selling author,” Byrd said Tuesday. “Her book ‘Tell Me More’ is probably her most famous book. She also has a show on PBS, and a podcast. Back in January, I was listening to her podcast and she put out a call asking for a eulogy that we think they could use, to send it their way. And I thought, ‘Hey, I think I’ll send them Avery’s eulogy.”
Byrd’s eulogy for Anderson previously appeared on Byrd’s blog, and in The Ada News.
“Of course, I prompt forgot I even sent it,” Byrd continued. “So about mid-June, they emailed and said they wanted to use it on their podcast.”
The eulogy originally aired on the podcast last Sunday, and remains archived on Corrigan’s website.
“I was pretty excited because she is one of my favorite authors,” Byrd added. “It was kind of fun to hear an author I admire read some of my stuff.”
Producers emailed Byrd to say, “Thank you so much for sharing your lovely words. We were very moved and know our audience will appreciate getting to know the amazing ‘Ave the Brave.’”
