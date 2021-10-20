Local author and award-winning poet, Tyler Dempsey having book signing

Award winning poet, Tyler Dempsey, 2004 graduate of Latta High School, will be onsite Thursday, October 21st, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Ada Public Library to discuss and sign his latest collection of poems, Newspaper Drumsticks. His latest collection of poems was "curated" from the letters Tyler received from his brother, who is currently in prison.
Tyler has transformed his brother's observations about life in a constant vicious circle of bureaucracy into Zen-like poems, each as meaningful and brief as ripples in a pond.
In addition, Tyler's take on COVID. Along with years of working in many professions, he gives us a playful-yet sobering- look at what it truly means to be in "lockdown.” These poems are described as “sparse, yet harshly lush; full of observations, regret, love and hope. Even a bit of humor.”
For more information, please contact the library at 580-436-8125 prompt 5.
Look forward to seeing you at the library.
