Guests to the Chickasaw Visitor Center and Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center have the chance to see works from two native Oklahoma artists. Amy Gantt is from Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and Ronnie Morris resides in Claremore, Oklahoma.
Pottery, photography and printmaking is a form Gnatt uses to connect with her Chickasaw Culture. Her blend of traditional southeastern symbols paired with modern techniques will be displayed at the Chickasaw Visitor Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma.
After a 43-year career in aviation, Morris, a member of the Cherokee Nation, returned to his passion for painting, sculpture and film photography in 2018. He is a self-taught artist and will be showcasing several paintings at the Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center in Davis, Oklahoma.
“Featuring pieces from local artists not only enriches the experience at Chickasaw Country’s tourism centers, but it also complements the offerings of the entire 13-county region,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, director of corporate development and tourism for the Chickasaw Nation. “Visitors have a chance to view original art while learning about destinations they can visit while in Chickasaw Country.”
Shepherd said the Chickasaw Visitor Center in Sulphur, the Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center in Davis, the Chickasaw Nation Information Center in Tishomingo and the Tourism Information Center in Thackerville are convenient resources for travelers throughout the region. The tourism centers are often the first stop for visitors looking for information on which destinations to visit in Chickasaw Country.
“Our professionals are experts at providing the best resources for an unmatched guest experience to Chickasaw Country,” she said. “These men and women know the finest parts of our region and are ready to share their knowledge with guests.”
All three art exhibits will run from November 1 through February 28. Visit www.chickasawcountry.com/arts to view a full list of events.
Selected prints on sale are featured at the Information Center in Tishomingo.
Amy Gantt, Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center – Exhibit runs from November 1 through February 28
Gantt is an assistant professor at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where she teaches in both the Art and Native Studies Departments. She currently serves as a board member on the Red River Arts Council.
Passionate about the process, she has been creating art since she was young, as it’s allowed her to create and inspire herself and others continually. Gantt won first place in the graphic arts division at the 2019 Southeastern Art Show and Market exhibit and won a second-place jurors’ award at the 2019 Art at the Expo in Madill, Oklahoma.
Ronnie Morris, Chickasaw Visitor Center, Sulphur – Exhibit runs November 1 through February 28
Morris took to the skies as an aviation crew chief before reigniting his passion for creating artwork. Morris looks to his Cherokee heritage for inspiration as he continues to bring new perspectives to his work.
Morris began showing his artwork in 2018 at the Homecoming Art Show during the Cherokee National Holiday. His success continued at the 2020 Trail of Tears show and the Chickasaw Visitor Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.