Local artists take part in OK Art Crawl

Oklahomans are getting ready for the biggest art crawl ever, encompassing the entire state. For the Oklahoma Art Crawl, on June 27 and 28 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., visitors can experience the visual arts in person and at a safe distance. Throughout 33 cities, over 225 artists will be displaying their art outdoors—in their windows, on their porches, in their driveways—so that Oklahoma residents can Discover the Art Next Door.
Five local artists will be part of the event, in the parking lot of Ada Aesthetics Inc., at 1221 Arlington.
Cody Wilson is a contemporary mixed media artist, Tom Smith is a watercolor painter, Paul Walsh is an acrylic painter, and Sandy Ingram and Kelly Pennington are oil paint artists.
Organized by the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition (OVAC), this self-guided, family-friendly event is free and open to all to attend. Visitors can find all of the participating artists listed on OVAC’s website, as well as an illustrated Google map through OKArtCrawl.org. Visitors can use the map to check out artists in their own neighborhood—or new areas they might want to visit.
“We are thrilled to offer this arts experience for our statewide community and hope it is the perfect balance of incorporating in-person art experiences while also keeping us all safe.” says Krystle Brewer, Executive Director for the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition. “The arts are essential. Art has the power to enrich our lives and connect us to each other in this moment of social distancing.”
Visitors can expect to see a variety of artwork from contemporary painting to jewelry and printmaking to ceramics – something for everyone. Some artwork will also be offered for sale through no-contact purchasing.
“According to our research, this is the first time ever that an art crawl has encompassed the entire state,” says independent curator, Jennifer Scanlan, who is helping to facilitate the program. “We are excited by the response from so many artists and we encourage Oklahomans to get out of the house, into the fresh air, and celebrate all the creativity in this great state!”
OVAC is partnering with a number of other organizations to spread the word and make this event a truly Oklahoma-wide celebration of the visual arts, including 108|Contemporary, Ada Aesthetics Medispa, ahha Tulsa, Allied Arts, Art Group OKC, Arts Council Oklahoma City, ARTSPACE at Untitled, The Art Hall, Edmond Fine Arts Institute, Factory Obscura, Firehouse Art Center, Living Arts of Tulsa, Norman Arts Council, North Gallery Studio, Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma Arts Institute, Paseo Arts Association, Plains Indians and Pioneer Museum, Prairie Arts Center, and The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place.
For the entire artist list and event information, visit OKArtCrawl.org.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.