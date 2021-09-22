Local artist featured at BrickFest

Chickasaw artist Dustin Illetewahke Mater will be featured at The Vault Art Place and Gathering Place on Saturday during Pauls Valley's BrickFest and the Marching Band Contest.
Mater's ledger doodling demo on how he creates his Native American themed art on antique ledger paper will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Vault, 111 East Paul Ave.
Dustin grew up in Ada and is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. He studied art and design at Santa Monica College and the Multimedia Institute of Hollywood from 2000 to 2004.
He first became an active illustrator and graphic designer in Los Angeles and continued his career as a freelance illustrator and graphic designer in 2007 in Dallas, Texas.
In 2011 he moved back to Ada to work with the Chickasaw Nation as the Graphic Arts Coordinator for the Arts & Humanities Division.
Mater along with Brad Price, Billy Hensley and Jack Fowler are exhibiting their work from “We Belong To The Land” from now until October 2 at The Vault.
