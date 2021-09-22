Local artist featured at BrickFest

ADAIR [ndash] Funeral services for Evea Mae Hamilton Lyons, 60, of Ada, are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 1st Baptist Church in Stonewall. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Hamilton passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at a local hospital. She was born Dec. 15, 1960, in…