Less than an hour drive from New Orleans lies a spillway near Wetland Watchers Park in Norco, Louisiana. The spillway is a host to students ages 8-12 attending the St. Charles Parish Swamp School in the summertime.
With its increasing popularity, it’s not uncommon for students to visit Swamp School from out of state, like 12-year-old Evie Elliot, of Ada, who attended the school just last week... and while she turns 13 next summer, she hopes to attend the first week of swamp camp before her 13th birthday.
“She loves it so much that she has gone three times,” said Amy Elliot, Evie’s mom.
At the school students are immersed in outdoor activities and hands on education.
“The first day is the most important because we focus on safety. We rotate through the four stations,” said Craig Howat, one of the school’s founders.
Students are given safety demonstrations for canoeing, archery, cast netting and crabbing.
“Cast netting was my favorite. We practiced casting on land before casting in water,” Evie said.
Alongside these activities come trial and error, highlighting an importance for both patience and perseverance–attributes beneficial to all.
“By the end of the week, a student is able to properly cast their net or hit the bulls eye,” confirmed Howat.
Swamp School students are taught to identify different variations of animals and plants, and can identify plants that are native or invasive to their habitat.
“I even learned that the spikes on an alligators back will save an alligator if it falls onto them, but if it falls on its stomach, its dead,” added Evie. Scutes are the bony plates inside an alligators skin that are impenetrable.
By implementing an appreciation for the wetlands, its inhabitants, and the outdoors through educational and physical activities... the evidence is clear that the summer school is creating environmental stewards of their campers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.