Oklahoma Children’s Theatre presents the world premiere of Little Loksi in Tishomingo on April 27th at Fletcher Auditorium, on the campus of Murray State College.
Little Loksi (Little Turtle) is having fun with his family when suddenly his world is turned upside down! Flipped onto his back with no way to roll over, Little Loksi finds he must rely on his friends and family to help him out. Little Loksi will warm the hearts of adults and children alike as animals of all sorts come together to help Little Loksi in this tale of friendship. Adapted from the book Little Loksi by local author Trey Hays and published by White Dog Press, this production incorporates animal names and select vocabulary of the Chickasaw language as well as music from local Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. A combination of costumed characters and large scale puppets bring this story to life on stage. “This adaptation has given the characters in my story very vivid personalities and brings the story to life in a dazzling way. I can’t wait to see it in action on the stage,” Hays said.The Director of Little Loksi, Heath Jones, said “When Mollie first approached me to direct Little Loksi, I knew I could not turn down the opportunity to help bring this story to life. As a proud member of the Seminole Nation Tribe, I understand the need to keep Native culture alive and thriving in Oklahoma. Little Loksi is just that. Not only is it a fun story, it’s a valuable tool in engaging children in some of the Chickasaw language. Trey Hays has created lovable characters that will appeal to people of all ages, cultures, and languages! I could not be more proud to direct this wonderful production!”Little Loksi will be presented at Fletcher Auditorium April 27th, at 6pm. This performance is free to the public and doors open at 5:30pm.Little Loksi is sponsored by Oklahoma City Community Foundation, The Chickasaw Nation, REDW and HoganTaylor. For more information visit www.oklahomachildrenstheatre.org or call 405-208-6200. ###Founded in 1986, Oklahoma Children’s Theatre (OCT) serves thousands of children, families, and educators across Oklahoma. Its mission is to provide extraordinary live theatre and interactive educational experiences for young audiences. Each year OCT presents a professional production season for young audiences, holds afterschool and weekend classes, runs day camps throughout all of the school breaks, as well as offers a wide range of educational outreach programs, bringing theatre and literacy into classrooms across Oklahoma.Funding for Oklahoma Children’s Theatre is provided by Allied Arts, Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma City Community Foundation, Inasmuch Foundation and the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.
