Law enforcement officers responding to a call in Pontotoc County Friday morning discovered a young girl who had been living with her deceased mother for at least 1-1/2 days.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Young was dispatched to find a 4-year-old girl alone on the front steps of a house.
“Upon my arrival, I met with [a neighbor] and he informed me that he had seen the child that lives at this residence sitting on the front steps, and that she asked for a phone charger to charge her phone and call her uncle. ...” Young wrote in a report. “[The neighbor] stated that she had three to four little bags packed that with clothes, food, her medicine, markers, books, toys and money.”
The neighbor told Young that prior to his arrival, he called out in an attempt to locate the girl’s mother. He also looked inside the home, and noticed a bedroom door was shut, but he was hesitant to look inside. He told Young the child was at his home across the street with his wife and they were eating some food.
“I made entry into the home and went toward the bedroom door, calling out, ‘Sheriff’s Office,’” Young said. “Upon opening the door to the bedroom, I observed a female lying in the bed that was apparent to me as deceased.”
Young located the mother’s Chickasaw ID an called for Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police to respond.
“While waiting for the medical examiner to call, Casey Gentry and Sara Massengale from Lighthorse Police arrived and checked on [the child] for me,” Young said. “[Gentry] contacted Indian Child Welfare for [the girl] to get her services started for anything that she may need.”
The medical examiner later determined the mother may have been dead for 1-1/2 to two days.
