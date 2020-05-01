Little brown bat causes a stir

I spotted a little brown bat on the windowsill of a downtown business Tuesday and thought it was an oddity, so I made a couple of photographs of it. I matter-of-factly posted one of those photos on social media.
Social media isn’t known for leaving things alone, so I was set upon by a flurry of comments, some helpful and some just funny. But it was obvious that people were interested in this unusual sighting.
Initially, social media believed this little brown bat was a myotis lucifugus, literally “little brown bat,” but with some additional research, Tiffany Lane of Pontotoc County Wildlife Care and Stephanie Ekal of Arlington Animal Clinic were able to determine it was actually a juvenile red bat.
“Bats are really common in Oklahoma,” Lane said.
Lane said Ekal recovered the animal and initially planned to release it into the wild Wednesday evening.
“Red bat babies cling to their mothers’ backs,” Ekal said. “It appears this one may have fallen from its mother and suffered in ternal injuries. We were going to give him fluids, but he died Wednesday morning.”
“It’s not good for them to be down at ground level,” Lane said. “It’s bad for their ability to fly.”
“People don’t understand bats,” Lane added.
Faye Lorenzsonn, a wildlife trained veterinarian, told Lane the bat was probably on the windowsill because of recent high winds.
“If you come across a bat, leave it alone. Message me, I’ll help you,” Lane said.
“People are afraid of bats because they are a known rabies vector species,” Lane said, “but realistically speaking, the chances of you catching rabies is very slim. Sick animals display significant symptoms.
“If you see a bat, don’t touch it. Call me or call your vet clinic, because they have people who are trained to help with situations like this,” Lane said.
Lane said it’s children, not adults, who usually touch them.
“It’s kids,” Lane said. “They’re curious. It’s not always a bat. Sometimes a snake or something like that. I am concerned about the public being educated. So many people are spending more time outside because of social distancing, they are outside more and coming across more things in the wild.”
Lane can be reached at 580-235-2407 or via the Pontotoc County Wildlife Care’s Facebook page.
