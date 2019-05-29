The Pontotoc County Literacy Coalition will host an open house and recognition ceremony from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today in the large room on the second floor of the Ada Public Library. Light refreshments will be served, and certificates will be presented to volunteers and their students. The public is invited to attend to help celebrate the successes of the literacy program over the past year.
A new literacy director will also be introduced. April Redden, a graduate of East Central University, holds a bachelor of arts degree in English and a master of science degree in human resource administration. Redden has been residing in Ada for many years and is currently active in The Refuge Church. She assumed the duties of literacy director in mid-March of this year.
All are encouraged to attend the open house gathering to meet Redden and learn more about the adult literacy program.
