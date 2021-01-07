List set up for those who cannot travel to COVID-19 vaccination sites

Ada Regional United Way (ARUW) is partnering with the Pontotoc County Office of Emergency Management to begin collecting names and information for those in Pontotoc County who are unable to travel to get their COVID-19 vaccination due to medical reasons.
“We realize that we have community members who cannot make it to the health department or other vaccination sites due to medical reasons, “ James Jackson Executive Director for ARUW said, “With that in mind, we have set up a phone line where you can leave your information and a Pontotoc County Health Department Worker will contact you.”
Those who have “medically fragile” conditions – such as being homebound, bed-bound, unable to walk, etc. – may call the Ada Regional United Way at 580-332-2313 and select option 2 to be connected to the Pontotoc County COVID-19 Medically Fragile List system. They will need to leave their full name, address, phone number, why they are medically fragile, and the name of their home health provider if they have one. Once information is collected a Health Department Worker will get in contact with them.
“We have been a part of the Unified Command Group since the beginning of this pandemic, “ Mr. Jackson said, “We are excited to be a part of helping ensure that those who need the vaccination have access to it.”
As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Oklahoma, local command groups of county and local officials, health departments, nonprofits, and decision-makers are working hard to ensure that a rapid response is available should it be needed. The Pontotoc County Unified Command Group is the strategic decision-making body for emergency and disaster response in the county. They are currently meeting weekly to plan the ongoing coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic in our county.
About Ada Regional United Way
ARUW’s mission is to improve lives in their service area by coordinating a long-lasting change in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. ARUW is governed by a board of directors composed of local residents, devoted to ensuring the organization runs efficiently and effectively. The ARUW service area is comprised of Ada, Allen, Atwood, Byng, Calvin, Fittstown, Fitzhugh, Francis, Gerty, Konawa, Latta, Pickett, Pontotoc, Roff, Sasakwa, Stonewall, Stratford, Tupelo, and Vanoss.
About Pontotoc County Office of Emergency Management
The Pontotoc County Office of Emergency Management was established in order to minimize the effects of natural and technological hazards and disasters, as well as any form of attack that may be directed toward the county and its citizens. Pontotoc County OEM performs this mission by creating, implementing, and exercising preparedness plans, and assisting with the coordination of training and mitigation activities in order to respond to and recover from disasters affecting the county. This agency also coordinates response and recovery operations and is responsible for warning and alerting procedures for hazards, as well as coordination of storm spotter activities. Pontotoc County OEM also directs and operates a NASAR Tech II Certified, Mounted and Ground, Search and Rescue team.
