Lisa Cope has fulfilling career at Ada Early Childhood Center

Lisa Cope teaches the developmental class at Ada Early Childhood Center.
“I have been teaching 25 years, six at AECC,” Cope said. “I teach the developmental classroom for 3-year-olds who have developmental delays.”
Cope was nominated by Emily Lee.
“Lisa is an example of a wonderful educator,” Lee said. “She has really taught our special needs son how to thrive this year! He has learned so many new things this year, and we are so very proud to have her as his first teacher!”
Cope said: “I worked in music therapy right out of high school with adults who have disabilities. Working with that population, I decided that I enjoy working with kids and adults with special needs. That’s the way I went. I then decided to go to college and major in special education.”
“I enjoy the little ones,” Cope added. “They’re just always so happy to see you. I enjoy seeing the progress they make. They have a lot of love to give.”
“The biggest challenge this year is the amount of children who are coming to me,” Cope said. “This is the biggest group I’ve ever had. The school district has been very good. I have three assistants. We have a full house this year!”
