Linscheid Library keeping ECU, communities linked

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, East Central University’s Linscheid Library is keeping up efforts to serve area communities beyond book and information needs, a proud and prioritized tradition of linking ECU to those who may not otherwise visit the campus on a regular basis.
“Libraries provide a space – whether physical, virtual or mental – that allows others to reach for the stars,” said Dana Belcher, library director. “It is Linscheid Library’s honor to help others achieve their dreams.”
Linscheid Library has recently focused on three service projects. In October 2020, library employees donated more than 200 cans of soup to the ECU Food Pantry. Public Services Assistant Kelley Gutierrez organized the drive as a competitive “Souper Bowl,” with staff using cans of soup to vote for their favorite books in a tournament-style lineup.
In January, the library worked with former ECU Nursing faculty member Linda Newcomer on the “Kids Care” poster contest. Newcomer created the contest for area students as a way to support health care workers. The posters were scanned and published at ecok.libguides.com/kids_care, where they may currently be viewed.
The Linscheid Library Academic Friends donated $100 and the Ada Public Library Friends donated $50 for printing the posters. The Ada Public Library Friends also donated $100 in prize money for participating students. The posters will also be displayed at area businesses.
During the Spring 2021 semester, Linscheid Library will conduct a book drive for the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville. Gutierrez is again leading the effort and is looking forward to working with student organizations to promote this drive across campus.
In all three service projects, ECU’s Linscheid Library is fulfilling its mission to “collaborate with our communities to provide access to resources and education, empowering users to transform our world,” Belcher said.
