Lightning strikes oil field tank battery near Fittstown

An oil field tank battery and disposal pit near Fittstown went up in flames late Tuesday after lightning from a storm system moving through the area struck the facility.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier said Wednesday the facility, owned by Sheridan Oil, burned to the ground.
“There were four tanks involved,” Letellier said. “It was a disposal well site, so it was a saltwater mixed with oil situation.”
No one was injured in the fire, which began around 9:20 p.m. approximately two miles east of Fittstown on the south side of state Highway 99A.
Letellier said officials are operating under the assumption that a lightning strike touched off the blaze, which began as severe thunderstorms were moving through the area. The fire continued to burn well past midnight.
“They let it burn,” Letellier said. “When Sheridan’s safety officer got on the scene and looked it over, he was able to determine that the best course of action was to let it burn.”
Letellier said the Fittstown, Union Valley and Stonewall fire departments assisted with the fire. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.
