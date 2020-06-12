A home in the 19,000 block of County Road 3460 was extensively damaged by fire just before noon Thursday.
The residents of the home, which stands on the property just east of Lightning Ridge Baptist Church, had just left the home when they observed smoke coming from the roof. They returned to find the house on fire and called 911.
The home is about an equal distance between Vanoss and Roff. Both volunteer fire departments were summoned to the scene, as was Ada Fire Department. By the time firefighters reached the scene, the residents had some of the fire under control, but the house was extensively damaged by smoke and flames.
"The fire started on the outside of the house," Chad Letellier, Pontotoc County emergency management director, said. "We're not exactly sure how it started. It got into the attic and went all the way to both ends in the attic. It was pretty much concentrated over the two back bedrooms."
Letellier said two Pontotoc County District 2 workers were in the vicinity and helped the homeowner extinguish the blaze.
"They called 911 and put some water on the fire," Letellier said. "The back two bedrooms have the worst damage, water and smoke damage. (There was) smoke damage all the way through the house."
No one was injured fighting the fire.
Area fire departments were assisted by Letellier and Mercy EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.