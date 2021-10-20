Lighthorse police dog 'does it all'

Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police officer Dallas Kirby readily admits his recent arrests of four people on charges of illegal narcotics possession was hardly a solo act. He received assistance from his multitalented four-legged patrol partner.
Dana, a Belgian Malinois, specializes in narcotics detection, tracking and handler protection and Kirby says she is adept at all three responsibilities.
“She is a great tracking dog, handler protection dog and drug sniffing dog; she’s got it all,” he said.
Belgian Malinois are sometimes confused with German shepherds because they share many of the same physical features. Kirby describes them as a shorter, skinnier version of that breed.
Officer Kirby and Dana constantly train to be disciplined in all areas so Dana can perform at the highest levels of expectation when needed.
Kirby says when Dana “hits” on something she communicates it as clearly as if she were saying, “Hey, the drugs are right here.”
“That’s when we’ll start searching,” he said.
On one of their recent busts, drug paraphernalia was in plain view inside the subject vehicle. It was enough to start Dana’s routine.
“I deployed Dana when I saw that,” he said. In their two most recent arrests they confiscated quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, alprazolam and a large amount of cash believed to be proceeds from drug activity.
Kirby and Dana’s partnership began in May of this year and Kirby expects it to last for many years to come.
“Dana is 4 years old and I’ve seen K9s go 12 or 13 years. As long as she can still find illegal drugs, we’ll work her.”
Dana’s talent for protecting her handler also comes in handy, Kirby said.
“If I’m outside my patrol car and fighting one or maybe two people, I hit the door popper that releases her door and she’ll come out and start going to work.”
No matter which skill is demanded at the time, Kirby knows Dana is ever eager to do her part.
